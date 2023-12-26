Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 60.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 13,295,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $720.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

