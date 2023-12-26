Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $696.20

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $696.20 and last traded at $696.20, with a volume of 2242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $693.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graham by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

