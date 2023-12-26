Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.83

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 62966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

