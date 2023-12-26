Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 533.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -296.3%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GPMT stock remained flat at $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 52,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,775. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

