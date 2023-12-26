Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.66. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 1,313 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $823.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

