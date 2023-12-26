Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,520,560 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,628. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

