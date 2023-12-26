Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.66

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 11286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $724.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

