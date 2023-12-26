Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 32,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 57,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Greenlane Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth $505,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.