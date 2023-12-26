Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 4,933 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of GFS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. 191,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

