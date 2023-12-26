Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,492. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

