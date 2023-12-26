Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 451 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 665,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

