Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 46,770 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 225,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.