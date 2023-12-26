Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 13,022 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $299.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,713. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.26 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.78.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

