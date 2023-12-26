Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 145,119 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Pinterest by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,406. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.7 %

PINS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 2,029,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,970. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.