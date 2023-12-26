Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Price Performance
SLB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 2,340,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,675 shares of company stock worth $1,061,604. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.