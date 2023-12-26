Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 2,340,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,675 shares of company stock worth $1,061,604. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.