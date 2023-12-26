Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. 7,047,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,543,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

