Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,596,406. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.