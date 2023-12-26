Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,217,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,151. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

