Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. 1,100,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The stock has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.