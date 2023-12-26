Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. 1,100,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The stock has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
