Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,646. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.08.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

