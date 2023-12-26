Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,667 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of First Horizon worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,762. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

