Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $236,412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.75. 187,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $244.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

