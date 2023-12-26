Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,845,654. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

