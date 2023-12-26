Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 11,055 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.52. 974,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,791. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $128.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.