Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 7,118 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. 509,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,258. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

