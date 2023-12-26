Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 26,696 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

