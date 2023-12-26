Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,587 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.