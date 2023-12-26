Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,983 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 929,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,356. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

