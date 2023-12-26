Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 13,527 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,960,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

