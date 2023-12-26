Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 9,191 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $127,271,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $189.61. 356,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $202.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.