Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 5.48% of iShares MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS ENOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

