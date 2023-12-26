Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 36,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

