Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Cantaloupe worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,823 shares in the company, valued at $892,066.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,066.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $539.66 million, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

