Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $185.28. The company had a trading volume of 432,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,246. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

