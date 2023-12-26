Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.08

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 14759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GFF. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Griffon Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

