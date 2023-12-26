Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $303.92

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $303.92 and last traded at $303.17, with a volume of 23290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average is $264.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

