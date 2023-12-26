Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 406,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 865,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

