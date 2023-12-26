Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 2.6%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 1,524,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,618,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,426,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after buying an additional 274,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,839,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,518 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

