Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 10th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. 19,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

