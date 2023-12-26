Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Down 3.9%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. 792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Guild Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $878.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.91 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild



Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

