H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.64

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 77378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

