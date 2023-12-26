H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38. 111,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,470,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

H World Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in H World Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

