Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.89

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.89 and last traded at $113.74, with a volume of 29822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

