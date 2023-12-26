Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. 180,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,296. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

