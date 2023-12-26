Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $587.30. The stock had a trading volume of 74,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $593.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

