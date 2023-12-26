Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

