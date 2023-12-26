Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 700,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,473. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.