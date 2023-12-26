Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.06. 89,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.