Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 0.9 %

BDC traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. 20,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

