Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,895 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 346,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,543.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after buying an additional 431,028 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 102.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFV traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. 2,089,206 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

